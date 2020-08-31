Disney's Mulan x ColourPop Collab: Shop the Makeup Sets
Mulan is coming to Disney+ -- and to your beauty stash!
In addition to the live-action remake's upcoming Sept. 4 premiere on Disney's streaming service, a Mulan-themed makeup collection with ColourPop is available right to shop now.
Among the exclusive new beauty offerings are an eyeshadow palette with 15 shades, pressed powder blush and lip products like a creamy lipstick and a lip mask kit. You can also purchase the entire Mulan x ColourPop collection, all at once, for a truly fierce beauty experience.
Mulan was originally supposed to have a theatrical release earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney ultimately decided to skip theaters in the U.S. and premiere the film on Disney+ for $29.99, an additional cost to the $6.99 monthly subscription. Sign up for Disney+ here.
Since it looks like none of us in the U.S. will be able to see Mulan in theaters, our next best bet is to embrace our inner warrior with these limited edition beauty products. So get ready to stream the mega hit Disney movie and shop our favorite items from the Mulan x ColourPop collection below.
Achieve that highly sought after perfectly natural flush on your cheeks with this soft, buildable powder blush. It'll prove to be a mainstay in your makeup collection.
Grab this lip and face kit for a uniquely calming at-home spa moment. The Jasmine Face Milk hydrates your skin, while the Gold Lip Mask uses shea butter and squalane to nourish and soften your pout overnight.
This eyeshadow palette, which contains a mix of matte, metallic and foiled shadow finishes, was inspired by the fierce, legendary Mulan herself.
This rosy pink lipstick is luxe, long-wearing and lightweight. Even better? It's the rare makeup product that flatters any skin tone.
Meet Disney and ColourPop's most requested collaboration ever! A limited edition release, this impressive set includes the Mulan Palette, the Lux Lip Trio, the Fourth Ray Beauty Face Milk and Lip Mask kits, and both Pressed Powder Blush compacts.
How to Watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus: Release Date and Price
Christina Aguilera Talks Remaking 'Reflection' for New 'Mulan'
'Mulan' Star Jason Scott Lee on the Movie's 'Strength in Diversity' (Exclusive)
