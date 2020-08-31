Disney's Mulan x ColourPop Collab: Shop the Makeup Sets

Mulan is coming to Disney+ -- and to your beauty stash!

In addition to the live-action remake's upcoming Sept. 4 premiere on Disney's streaming service, a Mulan-themed makeup collection with ColourPop is available right to shop now.

Among the exclusive new beauty offerings are an eyeshadow palette with 15 shades, pressed powder blush and lip products like a creamy lipstick and a lip mask kit. You can also purchase the entire Mulan x ColourPop collection, all at once, for a truly fierce beauty experience.

Mulan was originally supposed to have a theatrical release earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney ultimately decided to skip theaters in the U.S. and premiere the film on Disney+ for $29.99, an additional cost to the $6.99 monthly subscription. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Since it looks like none of us in the U.S. will be able to see Mulan in theaters, our next best bet is to embrace our inner warrior with these limited edition beauty products. So get ready to stream the mega hit Disney movie and shop our favorite items from the Mulan x ColourPop collection below.

Good Luck Charm Pressed Powder Blush Mulan x ColourPop ColourPop Good Luck Charm Pressed Powder Blush Mulan x ColourPop Achieve that highly sought after perfectly natural flush on your cheeks with this soft, buildable powder blush. It'll prove to be a mainstay in your makeup collection. $12 at ColourPop

Brave Lip Mask Kit Mulan x ColourPop ColourPop Brave Lip Mask Kit Mulan x ColourPop Grab this lip and face kit for a uniquely calming at-home spa moment. The Jasmine Face Milk hydrates your skin, while the Gold Lip Mask uses shea butter and squalane to nourish and soften your pout overnight. $17 at ColourPop

Shadow Palette Mulan x ColourPop ColourPop Shadow Palette Mulan x ColourPop This eyeshadow palette, which contains a mix of matte, metallic and foiled shadow finishes, was inspired by the fierce, legendary Mulan herself. $22 at ColourPop

Hua Mulan Crème Lux Lipstick Mulan x ColourPop ColourPop Hua Mulan Crème Lux Lipstick Mulan x ColourPop This rosy pink lipstick is luxe, long-wearing and lightweight. Even better? It's the rare makeup product that flatters any skin tone. $9 at ColourPop

Mulan PR Collection Full Collection Kit Mulan x ColourPop ColourPop Mulan PR Collection Full Collection Kit Mulan x ColourPop Meet Disney and ColourPop's most requested collaboration ever! A limited edition release, this impressive set includes the Mulan Palette, the Lux Lip Trio, the Fourth Ray Beauty Face Milk and Lip Mask kits, and both Pressed Powder Blush compacts. $99 at ColourPop

Sign up for more beauty news from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus: Release Date and Price

Christina Aguilera Talks Remaking 'Reflection' for New 'Mulan'

'Mulan' Star Jason Scott Lee on the Movie's 'Strength in Diversity' (Exclusive)

NBA Approves 22-Team Plan to Finish the 2019-20 Season at Disney World