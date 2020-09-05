How to Watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus: Stream It Now!

Let's get down to business! Disney's Mulan is now on Disney Plus!

The live-action Mulan remake was one of the first movies with a delayed release date due to the coronavirus. As the pandemic continues, the media giant has opted to skip movie theaters in the U.S., instead premiering Mulan on Disney's streaming service, Disney+, for $29.99, an additional cost to the $6.99 monthly subscription.

Following the high-profile Disney+ releases of Hamilton and Beyoncé's Black Is King, Disney's Mulan remake stars Yifei Liu as the film's titular heroic Chinese warrior. A reimagining of the 1998 classic film, the new Mulan is not a musical and doesn't see the talking dragon Mushu brought to life. Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed previously that the movie will stream in most markets where Disney+ is available -- including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a number of countries in Western Europe -- paired with a theatrical release in countries that don't have Disney+ and where theaters are open.

Here is everything you need to know on when and how to watch Mulan on Disney+, including its release date, price and more. Additionally, be sure to check out our guide to all the movies streaming early while theaters are closed.

When does Mulan premiere on Disney+? Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. No need to hit the movie theater!

How much will it cost? In the United States, the film will be available as a Premier Access feature to Disney+ subscribers and cost $29.99 on top of your $6.99-per-month subscription. Prices in other countries will vary.

How to watch Disney's Mulan on Disney+: To watch Mulan, you must first be a Disney+ subscriber -- you can sign up for Disney+ with Premier Access here. Premier Access is a one-time fee of $29.99, on top of a regular plan. Plans include month-to-month for $6.99, an annual subscription for $69.99 per year, or a Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month.

Is Mulan for rent or purchase? According to Insider, a rep for Disney says the film we be available to those who purchase it as long as they subscribe to Disney+.

That's about all you need to know! After you stream the new Mulan, why not also consider watching the original Mulan animated film on Disney+?

Meanwhile, Liu spoke with ET earlier this year while promoting the Mulan remake, where she recalled a perilous moment while filming 2008's The Forbidden Kingdom, only to be assisted by her co-star, Chinese martial arts and film legend Jet Li!

"I still remember we had to ride a horse full speed in a line and there was a truck in front of us to [film the sequence]," Liu told ET. "It was really fast. Somehow, I couldn't stop the horse. Even though he was going full speed, he was trying to stop my horse, because this was in a very narrow mountain road."

"It would have taken me longer to stop the horse -- because I didn't have that strength -- but he was worried. He was thinking, 'Is something [going to happen] to me?'" Liu recalled, adding with a giggle: "I appreciated it!"

Now, over a decade later, Li plays the Chinese emperor in the Mulan remake. And to prepare for the role, Liu trained harder than she ever had before.

"My passion for this movie, for this character, I think it pushed me further," Liu said. "The physical training is, you know, cardio and strength and muscle, all that, but in the center is also your inner strength and mental training."

Watch the video below for more.

