Christina Aguilera first broke onto the charts when she was 16 with the song "Reflection," off the soundtrack to Disney's animated classic, Mulan. Now, nearly 22 years later, Aguilera has recorded a new song for the live-action reimagining.

"It feels so amazing, just to come full circle as a grown woman who has had an amazing career thus far and to be able to take my children to -- now -- the live-action movie," she told ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the film's premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. (Mulan's premiere took place in March, before the coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to postpone its release.)

For this new take on Mulan, Aguilera penned an inspiring original ballad, titled "Loyal Brave True," which underlines the themes of vulnerability, strength and persistence that define Disney's beloved warrior princess -- as well as Aguilera.

"Being a warrior and a fighter is what has been the thread throughout all the music in my career," she said. "So to now be bringing that to light once again in such a beautiful film is so amazing, nostalgic and very meant to be."

The version of Mulan also includes a new version of "Reflection," once again sung by Aguilera. Though she was just a teen when she first recorded the track, the songstress is now a mother of two -- 12-year-old Max and 5-year-old Summer -- and explained how she was able to include her children in the process this time.

"They know about Mulan, but they have not seen the live-action version yet," explained Aguilera, who wasn't able to bring her kids to the premiere because it was held on a school night. "But they will get their moment to see it. They hear the music, they saw me recording it in the studio, so it's a very beautiful thing to share that with my children now."

With this full-circle moment providing Aguilera the chance to reflect on her early days more than two decades ago, ET asked, What advice would you give your teenage self?

"There were so many things happening at that time, I was so new and green and young and naive to everything," she recalled. "I would probably just say, 'Believe in yourself, you got this, girl!'"

Mulan premieres Sept. 4 on Disney+ with Premier Access.

