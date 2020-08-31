Chances are you're spending a ton of time at home right now.

In addition to staying healthy and safe, it's important to keep busy when you're constantly stuck inside social distancing, whether that's decluttering the closet, working out in the living room, catching up on shows or, our personal favorite, pampering ourselves with at-home beauty treatments.

De-stress for way less than a typical spa visit by treating yourself to a face mask (or two) and finally taking that relaxing lavender bath.

Ahead, check out ET Style's go-to beauty treatment ideas and essentials.

Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Amazon Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $33.99 at Amazon

GLOW Glycolic Boost - Brightening Face Mask Sheet Pixi Target GLOW Glycolic Boost - Brightening Face Mask Sheet Pixi Stock up on easy-to-use sheet face masks like this Pixi Glow Glycolic Boost that's filled with herbal extracts to brighten, collagen to boost elasticity and glycolic acid to gently exfoliate. $9.99 at Target

Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask Kristin Ess Target Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask Kristin Ess Don't forget about the hair! Restore the tresses with a strengthening hair mask from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess. The Reconstructive Moisture Mask is sulfate-free and can be used on all hair types to hydrate and soften the strands. For a deep condition, wear the hair mask and cover with a shower cap for an hour before rinsing. $14 at Target

Geranium Leaf Body Scrub Aesop Verishop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub Aesop Nothing makes you feel more renewed like a good body scrub. Slough off dead surface cells with Aesop's exfoliating formula, packed with botanical oils that help soothe the skin as well. The geranium scent is a bonus for the most relaxing, delightful shower. $37 at Verishop

3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus Teeth Whitening Kit Crest Amazon 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus Teeth Whitening Kit Crest Finally commit to the at-home teeth whitening treatment you've always wanted to try. Apply the enamel-safe Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes to see a visibly brighter smile in a week. Make sure to log into your Prime account to receive free shipping. $29.99 at Amazon

Exfoliation Foot Peel Baby Foot Amazon Exfoliation Foot Peel Baby Foot Got dry, cracked feet a foot filer can't fix? Being stuck at home is the perfect time to try the highly-reviewed Baby Foot Peel. Slip into the booties, which feature a gentle formulation of 16 natural extracts and fruit acids to exfoliate, and wear them for an hour. Wait 5 to 7 days for the feet to peel, which removes dead skin, callouses and cracked layers for the softest, freshest feet you've had in a while. $25 at Amazon

Floral Studio Box Olive & June Olive & June Floral Studio Box Olive & June Give shabby nails some TLC and a fresh coat of color with Olive & June's Floral Studio Box, which contains everything you need to give yourself a salon-level manicure as you lounge on the couch. The kit includes a gorgeous floral box with built-in shelfie for nail selfies and easy storage (plus, it can be used as a worktop), nail polish remover pot, cuticle serum, nail clipper, dual-grit nail file, dual-grit buffer cube, clean-up brush, nail polish color of choice, top coat and the Poppy -- a universal polish bottle handle for easier, steadier application. Shipping is free on orders of $45 or more. $50 at Olive & June

Coconut Crush Scrub Kopari Sephora Coconut Crush Scrub Kopari Scrub yourself at home with Kopari’s Coconut Crush Scrub. This body polish is infused with small bits of Tahitian coconut shell and brown sugar to buff off all of your dead skin cells. Once you use this scrub on your entire body, you will emerge from the bath with skin that looks hydrated and feels renewed. $39 at Sephora

Deep Sleep Lush Lush Deep Sleep Lush Indulge yourself with a calming bath by dropping in the Deep Sleep bath bomb from Lush -- a blend of lavender, neroli and Roman chamomile flowers wrapped in biodegradable muslin. Get free shipping on orders over $40. $8.95 at Lush

The All-In-One Facial - Set Hanacure Hanacure The All-In-One Facial - Set Hanacure The Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Set contains four Octolift Ampoules, four Octolift Solutions, one luxurious brush and four single use treatments. $110 at Hanacure

