This summer is looking bright for Mj Rodriguez. The Pose star was already radiant, but she's positively glowing in her latest Instagram, thanks to her cool coral 'fit.

Rodriguez -- who recently made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated in any major Emmy acting category with her nod for Pose -- couldn't have looked cooler in leggings from Good American's latest collection. The brand, co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, just launched Neon Swim + Essentials, which are already selling out.

As Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, the Seamless Chunky Rib 7/8 Legging in Hot Coral had her "#feelingmyself" -- and you can too. The new Good American collection makes the most of trendy neon colors, in leggings, sports bras and swimwear.

Shop Rodriguez's leggings below.

And check out more of ET Style's picks from the Good American Neon Swim + Essentials collection.

Khloé isn't the only Kardashian to hop on the trendy neon train this summer. Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS also features fun, bright colors in its Fits Everybody collection. Shop our faves below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Morning Routine Beauty Products

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop The Best Deals Under $50

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Dropped the Team USA Collection

SKIMS Just Launched the New Outdoor Basics Collection for Summer

Khloé Kardashian's Leggings Are $50 Off at Good American's Sample Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 55,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21