Mj Rodriguez Glows in Leggings From Khloé Kardashian's Latest Collection

Mj Rodriguez attends the Soul Train Music Awards on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

This summer is looking bright for Mj Rodriguez. The Pose star was already radiant, but she's positively glowing in her latest Instagram, thanks to her cool coral 'fit.

Rodriguez -- who recently made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated in any major Emmy acting category with her nod for Pose -- couldn't have looked cooler in leggings from Good American's latest collection. The brand, co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, just launched Neon Swim + Essentials, which are already selling out. 

As Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, the Seamless Chunky Rib 7/8 Legging in Hot Coral had her "#feelingmyself" -- and you can too. The new Good American collection makes the most of trendy neon colors, in leggings, sports bras and swimwear. 

Shop Rodriguez's leggings below. 

Good American Seamless Chunky Rib 7/8 Legging
SEAMLESS CHUNKY RIB 78 LEGGING.jpg
Good American
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib 7/8 Legging
This neon coral color is a definite show stopper. 
$69

And check out more of ET Style's picks from the Good American Neon Swim + Essentials collection. 

Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra
SEAMLESS CHUNKY RIB BRA.jpg
Good American
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra
Complete the look with a matching bra. 
$45
Good American '90s Suit
90S SUIT.jpg
Good American
Good American '90s Suit
This simple, strappy one-piece will be your summer go-to.
$89
Good American Better Band Top
GSW0286-LE01-F21-A_5_0823_768x.progressive.jpg
Good American
Good American Better Band Top
No straps? No problem. 
$39
Good American Tiny Ties Bottom
GOOD AMERICAN TINY TIES BOTTOM.jpg
Good American
Good American Tiny Ties Bottom
A tiny bikini bottom with adjustable coverage. 
$49

Khloé isn't the only Kardashian to hop on the trendy neon train this summer. Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS also features fun, bright colors in its Fits Everybody collection. Shop our faves below. 

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
FITS EVERYBODY HIGH NECK BODYSUIT.jpeg
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
The perfect base layer for any summer 'fit. 
$58
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong
FITS EVERYBODY THONG.jpeg
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong
This ultra-comfortable style is made of buttery fabric and features a no cut design that prevents digging.
$18
SKIMS Fits Everybody Boyshort
FITS EVERYBODY BOY SHORT.jpeg
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Boyshort
This high-waist, full coverage boy short will be your new favorite underwear. 
$22
SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF.jpeg
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief
These panties feel like cotton underwear with second-skin softness, stretching to fit your perfect shape.
$18
SKIMS Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette
FITS EVERYBODY CROSSOVER BRALETTE.jpeg
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette
A classic crossover bralette designed for everyday wear and long-lasting comfort.
$32

