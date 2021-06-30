Khloé Kardashian's Good American is having their biggest sale of the year! The Good American Sample Sale is on, offering up to 80% off the brand's top items through July 5. This sale event only happens once a year, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites!

Not sure what to add to your cart? Look no further than Khloé's Instagram where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves sharing her stylish activewear looks. Today, she shared a gym selfie on her Instagram story wearing her workout staple -- leopard leggings from her very own label. We did some digging and the Kardashian-approved leggings typically cost $89, but are on sale now at Good American for $39.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

The Sample Sale is filled with more markdowns you don't want to miss, such as jeans starting at $59, tops at $25 and up, shoes starting from $49, sweats starting at $25 and dresses from $39. Sale products include the fashion brand's best-sellers and popular items, including the Good Legs skinny jeans, versatile bodysuits and comfy-and-chic loungewear. Note, all sales are final.

In addition to Good American, so many other retailers and brands have launched their summer sales. Check out deals on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei handbag, top-rated one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, 4th of July mattress sales and Outdoor Voices activewear.

Shop Khloé's leggings as well as ET Style's top picks from the Good American Sample Sale below.

