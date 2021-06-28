Shopping

Outdoor Voices Restocked Their Secret Sale Section -- Shop Our Top Picks

By ETonline Staff
Activewear lovers, listen up -- Outdoor Voices has added new styles to their secret sale section!

If you didn't know already, Outdoor Voices has their OV Extra Sale page on their website, which is filled with markdowns up to 65% off select styles. Limited quantities of the sale items are available, so we suggest you hurry and grab the pieces you love because once these styles sell out, they're gone.

Sale offerings include sports bras, leggings, tanks, tees, bike shorts, sneakers, hoodies and jackets, featuring OV's signature color-blocked designs. Note, all sales are final. 

Outdoor Voices has been a longtime favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Lizzo, Lucy Hale, Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen have all been spotted rocking workout gear from the brand. If you're looking for more deals on activewear, be sure to check out the viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings, Lululemon dupes and Halle Berry-designed Sweaty Betty leggings

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from the OV Extra Sale.

Made with OV's lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric, the Move Free Crop Top will keep you comfortable and dry during workouts. 
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Get the matching leggings!
$54 (REGULARLY $88)
Save 40% on the brand's bestselling medium support sports bra. 
$34 (REGULARLY $58)
For high-intensity workouts, choose the sweat-wicking Core 7/8 Legging. 
$54 (REGULARLY $88)
A cropped zip sweatshirt to throw on when you don't know what to wear. 
$54 (REGULARLY $88)
outdoor voices short
This bike short has a shape-sculpting design and a hidden waistband pocket. 
$34 (REGULARLY $58)
Take 20% off the super comfy Hoka One One Clifton 7 running shoe. 
$104 (REGULARLY $130)

