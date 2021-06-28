Activewear lovers, listen up -- Outdoor Voices has added new styles to their secret sale section!

If you didn't know already, Outdoor Voices has their OV Extra Sale page on their website, which is filled with markdowns up to 65% off select styles. Limited quantities of the sale items are available, so we suggest you hurry and grab the pieces you love because once these styles sell out, they're gone.

Sale offerings include sports bras, leggings, tanks, tees, bike shorts, sneakers, hoodies and jackets, featuring OV's signature color-blocked designs. Note, all sales are final.

Outdoor Voices has been a longtime favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Lizzo, Lucy Hale, Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen have all been spotted rocking workout gear from the brand. If you're looking for more deals on activewear, be sure to check out the viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings, Lululemon dupes and Halle Berry-designed Sweaty Betty leggings.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from the OV Extra Sale.

