Shopping

Gap Presidents' Day Sale: Get 50% Off Tees, Jeans and Sweats

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gap sale 1280
Gap

If you're excited about the long holiday weekend, prepare to get even more excited about Gap's The Big Weekend Event Sale! Right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering 50% off tees, jeans and sweats as well as up to 50% off select items with the promo code MORE. The Big Weekend Event is one you don't want to miss out on!

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab during Presidents' Day weekend, which are listed below. 

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

Check out the The Big Weekend Event now and shop our favorites below. 

Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
A versatile long-sleeve crewneck that you can wear over sports bras, with lounge wear or even with jeans.
$35$19
Gap High Rise Pleated Barrel Jeans
Gap High Rise Pleated Barrel Jeans
Gap
Gap High Rise Pleated Barrel Jeans
Authentic denim that gets better each time you wear it.
$80$39
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
This Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt is perfect for a casual Spring outfit.
$30$14
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Get these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers at a discounted price. 
$50$39
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
You can never have too many crewneck tees. 
$30$21
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
These light indigo skinny jeans have hidden pocket panels in the front for a sleek, smooth look.
$80$32
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Gap Drop Waist SwingDress
Gap
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. Available in other colors, get this fuchsia color before it sells out!
$70$45
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Give and get good vibes in these masks. 
$18$5

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

All The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale -- Take an Extra 25% Off Clearance

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on TVs and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale

 