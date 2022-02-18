Gap Presidents' Day Sale: Get 50% Off Tees, Jeans and Sweats

If you're excited about the long holiday weekend, prepare to get even more excited about Gap's The Big Weekend Event Sale! Right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering 50% off tees, jeans and sweats as well as up to 50% off select items with the promo code MORE. The Big Weekend Event is one you don't want to miss out on!

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab during Presidents' Day weekend, which are listed below.

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

Check out the The Big Weekend Event now and shop our favorites below.

RELATED CONTENT:

All The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale -- Take an Extra 25% Off Clearance

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on TVs and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale