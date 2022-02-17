Shopping

The Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales From West Elm, Anthropologie, Burrow And More

By Danica Creahan‍
Presidents' Day Furniture Deals
Burrow

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because February is jam-packed with deals on great furniture and decor discounts to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Joss &Main, and Wayfair are all offering major furniture and decor discounts over the next few days.

This week, Presidents' Day furniture deals are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best new furnishings. And the list is not short. If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches, sectionals, or desks, check out these sales below. 

The Best President’s Day Furniture Sales To Shop Now

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair's biggest Presidents' Day Clearance yet. Score the most deals since Black Friday at super low prices.

Wayfair
Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Save $756 on this complete seating set where you can enjoy a morning coffee or invite friends over for drinks this spring. 
$1,176$420

Allform: Use code PREZDAY20 to get 20% off sitewideso you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price for its Presidents' Day Sale.

West Elm: At 50% off overstock items, here's your sign to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom with European linen sheets or fluffy new bath linens. Shop mid-century-inspired furniture up to 70% off, including best-selling items like this Cooper Storage Coffee Table. Plus there is a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 50% off. 

Overstock: Take 70% off any home item you can think of at Overstock's Presidents' Day Sale. Plus get free shipping through February 21. 

Macy's: Over 60,000 items have been marked down 20-65% at their Clearance Sale, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more.

Anthropologie: The always-stylish store is taking up to 30% off over a thousand pieces of furniture and decor, including so many scented candles

Anthropologie
Irving Bookcase
Crafted in an unexpected shape using natural rattan, this circular bookcase becomes the focal point of any room.
$798$558

Burrow: Modern homeware retailer Burrow is offering up to $600 off seating, including sofas and sectionals. Just use code PREZ22.

Joss & Main: Take up to 50% off at Joss & Main on furniture and home décor.

Floyd: Save 15% site-wide with the code VOTEFLOYD.

Ashley Homestore: Shop Ashley's Featured Deals now to save up to 20% on mattress bundles and save up to 35% on read-to-ship living rooms. 

Ashley Homestore
Isanti Dining Table
This plank-style dining table is on-trend and on a great deal.
$720$564

FlexiSpot: The ergonomic office furniture company has $120 off deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are. Also this adjustable bed base loved by athletes in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is currently $100 off. 

Casper: Whether or not you’re in the market for a new mattress, you can still enjoy up to 50% off bedding and bed frames. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams during the Presidents' Day sales. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now. 

Keep reading to check out more of the best furniture deals to shop this week. 

 

Modern Wall Desk (46")
West Elm
Modern Wall Desk 46"
Part desk, part storage solution, part decor, this desk does it all to make working from home tidy. 
$1,099$879
Wayfair
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Get two pieces of furniture for the price of one with this comfortable trundled daybed.
$1,092$780
Macy's
Avery Dining Chair
Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs.
$799$359 (SET OF 2)
Overstock
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Add a bit of shine to any room with this three-drawer chest, available in three metallic finishes.
$289$254
FlexiSpot
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
Work on your fitness and organization resolutions at the same time with this standing desk with bamboo texture top.
$519$399
All Form
Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Save hundreds on this best-selling three person couch with chaise from All Form.
$2,806$2,245
Raymour & Flanigan
Darcy Credenza
In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan.
$870$783

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

