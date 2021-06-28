July 4th is right around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect summer swimsuit last-minute, we're here to help.

ET Style has scoured through Amazon (become a Prime member to get free two-day shipping!) to gather the best one-piece swimsuits that are worth buying.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit has at least more than 1,000 global ratings and four stars. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis.

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Swimwear for Summer

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Launches New Swimsuit Styles

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

15 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021