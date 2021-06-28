Shopping

Get Ready for 4th of July With These 9 Top-Rated One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
July 4th is right around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect summer swimsuit last-minute, we're here to help.

ET Style has scoured through Amazon (become a Prime member to get free two-day shipping!) to gather the best one-piece swimsuits that are worth buying.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit has at least more than 1,000 global ratings and four stars. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. 

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits. 

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit. It has 4.1 stars and over 5,400 global ratings. 
$33
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Amazon
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 20,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neckline, mesh panels, ruching and low back. 
$31
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 10,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from neon yellow to sky blue. 
$27 (REGULARLY $50)
ESPRLIA Plus Size Tankini Swimwear
ESPRLIA Plus Size Tankini Swimwear
Amazon
ESPRLIA Plus Size Tankini Swimwear
This tankini has more than 3,000 global ratings and 4.5 stars. This versatile design is a combination of a swimsuit and dress. Our favorite is the cute, summery lemon print! 
$29 (REGULARLY $31)
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit
This sweet polka-dot one-piece is so adorable! We love the tie-front detail, and it comes with a removable halter strap. It has four stars and over 3,000 global ratings. 
$27
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 10,600 global ratings. 
$33 (REGULARLY $37)
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 3,250 global ratings. 
$32
Anne Cole Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
Anne Cole Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Anne Cole Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
For a timeless suit you can always count on, opt for this Anne Cole shirred design, which has 4.5 stars and over 1,500 global ratings. It comes with removable, adjustable straps.
$45 (REGULARLY $88)
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Take an extra $3 off with a coupon on this chic, high-cut one-piece, which has over 6,200 global ratings and four stars. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)

