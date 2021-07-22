Jennifer Lopez is sharing her morning routine, and fans can shop her product lineup for starting the day off with clean, smooth and glowing skin.

The multitalented star talked through her routine step by step, using her skincare staples from her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty, which launched earlier this year following Lopez's 20-plus year journey in learning about beauty amid her decades-long iconic career as a singer, dancer, actress and entrepreneur.

Lopez revealed her morning routine video on IGTV, looking fresh-faced in her bathroom in a chic pink-striped pajama set and a "hello gorgeous" coffee mug in hand.

The 51-year-old mom of two first lathered up That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser from her line to cleanse her skin. The cleanser is a skincare essential, which she places all over her bathroom -- on the countertop by the sink, in the shower and near the tub.

Next up, the hero product of JLo Beauty. Lopez says That JLo Glow Serum is "glow in a bottle" and it took "21 iterations of this to get it right." She added that the serum is like "vitamins for your face" as it helps tighten, hydrate and brighten the skin.

Lopez applies the serum all over the face and down the neck. Her big tip: let the serum dry!

She moves on to the most important steps for anti-aging -- sunscreen. That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer has a light, whipped texture that helps protect against sun damage, while hydrating the skin.

"That is probably one of the biggest things that I did from a very young age that helped preserve my skin now," she says. "It doesn't leave a white cast. It soaks right in."

Lopez completes the routine by taking a capsule of That Inner Love Dietary Supplement. The daily beauty supplement capsule has 12 essential vitamins and minerals to target signs of aging.

"Beauty from the inside out is one of our mottos at JLo Beauty and that is spiritually, emotionally and metaphorically, but also really, really practically."

See the entire JLo Beauty collection, and shop similar pajamas and mug as the star's below.

