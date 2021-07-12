Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has launched their highly anticipated Team USA collection! The brand and Team USA have partnered up to create the official loungewear for the female athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The campaign features the athletes, including soccer player Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson, Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad and basketball player A'ja Wilson.

The exclusive line includes loungewear, undergarments and sleepwear. Fans can shop the official collection now, which is emblazoned with logos of Team USA, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Offerings include a robe, pajama set, leggings, tees and more. Each piece is available in four shades (white, heather grey, sienna and navy) and sizes XXS to 4X.

"These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough," Kardashian West said in a press release. "SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

See the entire SKIMS x Team USA collection and shop our top picks below. Hurry, sizes and colors are selling out fast!

