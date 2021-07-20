Shopping

Where to Shop Official Team USA Gear for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

By ETonline Staff
Team USA Olympics
Getty Images

The Summer Games are just around the corner. The Olympics kicks off next month, and official gear is rolling out so you can help cheer on Team USA in Tokyo

Fans can expect to see some patriotic uniforms with a twist this year, as Team USA tries to stand out from the crowd while competing against the world's best athletes. The new men's and women's soccer team uniforms were unveiled earlier this month, featuring an eye-catching pattern of red and blue. The "Stars in Stripes" kit was inspired by a waving flag, Nike said -- and the teams certainly look cool wearing them. 

Soccer stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more recently tested out the new jerseys during the USWNT's recent 2-1 win over Nigeria in Austin, Texas. 

Shop the uniforms -- and more Team USA gear -- at Fanatics below.

Team USA Webbing Bucket Hat
Team USA 2020 Summer Olympics Webbing Bucket Hat
Fanatics
Team USA Webbing Bucket Hat
Keep the sun's rays at bay every time you step outside with this festive Team USA 2020 Summer Olympics Webbing bucket hat.
$28
USA Volleyball Team Flag Training T-Shirt
USA Volleyball Team Flag Training T-Shirt
Fanatics
USA Volleyball Team Flag Training T-Shirt
Whether you decide to wear it for the the full set of USA Volleyball events or just rock it during training events, this tee will let you highlight your passion for years to come.
$25
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt – Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt
This tee features screen printed graphics. 
$28
USWNT Nike Women's 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
USWNT Nike Women's 2021:22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey - Blue.png
Fanatics
USWNT Nike Women's 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
This jersey is officially licensed so you can look just like Team USA. 
$90
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo – Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo
This polo is made with Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture. 
$60
USWNT Nike Evergreen Crest T-Shirt – Red
USWNT Nike Evergreen Crest T-Shirt – Red
Fanatics
USWNT Nike Evergreen Crest T-Shirt – Red
This classic shirt always wins.
$30 AT FANATICS
USMNT Nike 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
USMNT Nike 202122 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
Fanatics
USMNT Nike 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
The kit features a sewn on embroidered team crest on left chest. 
$90
USA Surfing 2021 Olympics Big Wave T-Shirt
USA Surfing 2021 Olympics Big Wave T-Shirt
Fanatics
USA Surfing 2021 Olympics Big Wave T-Shirt
This lively USA Surfing shirt with neon graphics says you're ready to watch the Team USA surfers bring home gold. 
$25
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket - White.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket
This pullover features half-zip closure and a mock collar. 
$150
Devin Booker USA Basketball Jersey
Devin Booker USA Basketball Jersey
Fanatics
Devin Booker USA Basketball Jersey
Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is taking his scoring touch to Tokyo for Team USA.
$130
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt – Navy
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt
This tee also comes in white. 
$30
US Soccer Nike Heritage86 Adjustable Cap
US Soccer Nike Heritage86 Adjustable Cap
Fanatics
US Soccer Nike Heritage86 Adjustable Cap
Everyone will know that you're a die-hard US Soccer supporter when you sport the team crest on this ideal hat for all-day wear.
$28
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt - Red.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Support Team USA in trendy tie-dye. 
$70
Polo Ralph Lauren Medal Round Action T-Shirt
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Medal Round Action T-Shirt
Fanatics
Polo Ralph Lauren Medal Round Action T-Shirt
An Olympic keepsake with a vintage look and feel. 
$60
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie
This cozy hoodie includes a front pouch pocket. 
$55
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket
Stay stylish with rib-knit cuffs, collar and hem. 
$170
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy
This midweight hoodie is perfect for moderate temperatures. 
$150
Team USA Stretch Bracelet
Team USA Stretch Bracelet
Nordstrom
Team USA Stretch Bracelet
A beaded stretch bracelet with a winning charm. Each one can be registered on the Little Words Project app or website, inducting you into the Nice Girl Gang, a community of women dedicated to building each other up.
$20

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is partnering with Team USA on official loungewear for athletes at the game. The brand is creating a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all of Team USA's female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games -- and are available as of July 12. 

And if you want to dress like an Olympian, Allyson Felix has you covered. The nine-time Olympic medalist's new eight-piece collection with Athleta is available to shop now, including performance-ready shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops, in sizes XXS to 3X.

The North Face also has an International Collection available at END Clothing. Composed of bucket hats, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and more, fans can show their support for elite athletes around the world -- and rep Team USA, of course. 

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

USA Jogger
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL USA JOGGER
END Clothing
USA Jogger
Paying homage to the USA, they’re printed with bold lettering at the leg, while the American flag decorates the thigh to finish off the look.
$79
Popover USA Graphic Hoody
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL POPOVER USA GRAPHIC HOODY
END Clothing
Popover USA Graphic Hoody
This simple white hoody from The North Face pays tribute to the USA’s Olympic climbing team. 
$95
USA Hip Bag
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL USA HIP BAG.png
END Clothing
USA Hip Bag
Perfect for keeping your essentials close by, it features two zipped compartments and an adjustable strap for easy carry.
$45
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
END Clothing
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
As part of the International line, it’s printed with a modern take on the American flag, while the other side is decorated with the signature half-dome logo.
$39
USA Anorak
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL ANORAK.png
END Clothing
USA Anorak
This jacket is styled in a patriotic blend of red and blue with bold branding at the sleeve and a flag-inspired graphic at the chest to finish.
$135

