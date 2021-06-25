Allyson Felix Teams Up With Athleta for Her Second Collection

Allyson Felix's second collection with Athleta is here! The new eight-piece collection launched this week, just in time for the Summer Games.

Watching elite athletes compete at the top of their game can have us all aspiring to get out there and be active -- or at least look like we're ready to drop everything at a moment's notice for a 400-meter dash. Felix's collection with Athleta has just the pieces you need, no matter your workout goals.

Available now on Athleta.com and in all stores on June 29, are Felix's performance-ready shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops, in sizes XXS to 3X. The stylish items are offered in a range of classic and trendy colors, with many of them made from a SuperSonic fabric, perfect for high sweat in low temperatures. The collection ranges from $45 to $109 on Athleta's site.

It's an exciting time for Felix, who qualified for her fifth Olympics over the weekend. The nine-time Olympic medalist (and six-time gold medalist) has appeared at every Summer Games since 2004 -- and we'll see her again in Tokyo.

Shop Felix's Athleta collection below.

Fellow Olympian Simone Biles is also now a Athleta partner, having recently made the jump from Nike.

