Allyson Felix Teams Up With Athleta for Her Second Collection

By ETonline Staff
Allyson Felix's second collection with Athleta is here! The new eight-piece collection launched this week, just in time for the Summer Games. 

Watching elite athletes compete at the top of their game can have us all aspiring to get out there and be active -- or at least look like we're ready to drop everything at a moment's notice for a 400-meter dash. Felix's collection with Athleta has just the pieces you need, no matter your workout goals. 

Available now on Athleta.com and in all stores on June 29, are Felix's performance-ready shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops, in sizes XXS to 3X. The stylish items are offered in a range of classic and trendy colors, with many of them made from a SuperSonic fabric, perfect for high sweat in low temperatures. The collection ranges from $45 to $109 on Athleta's site.

It's an exciting time for Felix, who qualified for her fifth Olympics over the weekend. The nine-time Olympic medalist (and six-time gold medalist) has appeared at every Summer Games since 2004 -- and we'll see her again in Tokyo. 

Shop Felix's Athleta collection below. 

Legend Shortie
Athleta Legend Shortie
Athleta
Legend Shortie
A zip pocket on the back secures your essentials while you run. 
$69
Legend Graphic Tee
Athleta Legend Graphic Tee.png
Athleta
Legend Graphic Tee
Perfect for commuting, work, and travel. 
$45
Legend 7/8 Tight
Legend 78 Tight.png
Athleta
Legend 7/8 Tight
The recycled SuperSonic fabric is sleek with supportive compression. 
$109
Ultimate Legend Bra
Ultimate Legend Bra A-C.png
Athleta
Ultimate Legend Bra
This bra features removable pads and is best for medium-impact workouts. 
$59
Run With It Legend Short
Athleta Run With It Legend Short.png
Athleta
Run With It Legend Short
Recycled Featherweight Stretch™ fabric feels silky sleek and light as air. 
$64
Ultimate Legend Tank
Athleta Ultimate Legend Tank.png
Athleta
Ultimate Legend Tank
This tank offers a longer length for more coverage. 
$49
Legend Cap
Legend Cap.png
Athleta
Legend Cap
This stylish cap includes a ponytail holder to keep hair out of the way. 
$38
Legend Crossbody Sling
Legend Crossbody Sling
Athleta
Legend Crossbody Sling
Easy carry for your tablet, phone, cards, and even shoes. Use it on the way to the gym, traveling, or for everyday essentials. 
$98

Fellow Olympian Simone Biles is also now a Athleta partner, having recently made the jump from Nike. Shop her faves, on and off the mat, below. 

Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri.png
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Your favorite tights just got better: same Powervita fabric, improved waistband, and less seams for a smooth and flattering fit. 
$89
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt.png
Athleta
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
The tie dye process makes each piece completely unique. 
$79
Conscious Crop
Conscious Crop A-C.png
Athleta
Conscious Crop
The built-in bra provides additional support. 
$59
Recharge Bra
Recharge Bra A-C.png
Athleta
Recharge Bra
Best for light-impact workouts like yoga or barre, or just wearing around the house. 
$54
Hustle 3" Short
Hustle 3 Short.png
Athleta
Hustle 3" Short
Lazer cut ventilation helps keep you cool. 
$54

