Simone Biles Leaves Nike to Partner With Athleta

Dale Arden Chong
Simone Biles is trading in the Swoosh for another brand: Athleta.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist (the most decorated American gymnast) is leaving her endorsement deal with Nike for a new partnership with the activewear brand Athleta, which is owned by Gap. According to the Wall Street Journal, the athlete chose to work with the smaller label as an Athleta partner because it aligns more with her values. The announcement comes just as Biles heads to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. 

Athleta announced the partnership on its Instagram on Friday, April 24. The brand shared that Biles will be joining Athleta to create an exclusive line of apparel for "aspiring young athletes" and to "inspire the next generation through initiatives focused on supporting young women and girls." According to the post, the new partnership also comes from the shared commitment to raising up and empowering the next generation of young girls as they pursue athletic endeavors and other dreams.

While the details of Biles' new line with Athleta have yet to be announced, there's no doubt that this will be a partnership worth keeping on your radar. But if you want to add some of the brand's pieces to your closet, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Athleta products below.

