Meghan Markle's $98 Leggings Are From Your Fave Athleisure Brand

Meghan Markle channels on-the-go mom style!

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a casual chic outfit while taking a stroll with her 8-month-old son, Archie, in a park in Canada on Monday.

Seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Meghan was all smiles as she enjoyed the outdoors in a navy blue zip-up jacket, paired with a moss green Madewell knit beanie, Kamik winter duck boots and comfy black leggings from athleisure favorite, Lululemon. Baby Archie was all bundled up as he was carried in an Ergobaby carrier by Meghan, who also walked her two adorable dogs, Guy and Oz.

Although we'll miss seeing Meghan's polished ensembles for her royal engagements -- the stroll comes after the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan will give up their HRH titles -- we're excited to see more of her casual, everyday style.

Emulate Meghan's wearable look by shopping her exact $98 bestselling leggings along with similar options of her jacket, beanie and boots to wear this winter.

Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28" Lululemon This bestselling high-rise yoga legging comes in 12 colors. $98 at Lululemon

Dreamland Knit Beanie Free People Free People Dreamland Knit Beanie Free People Meghan's Madewell knit beanie is sold out, but we found a similar moss olive design -- and it's on sale for under $15. REGULARLY $28 $14.95 at Free People

Better Sweater Jacket Patagonia Nordstrom Better Sweater Jacket Patagonia The Duchess of Sussex's navy blue zip-up is the perfect jacket for casual strolls and running errands. This fleece topper from Patagonia is an excellent option. Wear alone like Meghan or layer under a coat for extra warmth. $139 at Nordstrom

Sienna 2 Boot Kamik Amazon Sienna 2 Boot Kamik Although the former HRH's exact Kamik winter boots are no longer available, we've plucked this very similar plaid from Amazon. Starting $90 at Amazon

Omni 360 Carrier Ergobaby Amazon Omni 360 Carrier Ergobaby The Egobaby carrier is a favorite among celeb moms such as Gwen Stefani, Natalie Portman and Blake Lively. REGULARLY $180 $146.55 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

