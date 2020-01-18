A final decision has been made regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future.

Queen Elizabeth II shared a new statement regarding the Duke and Duchess' wishes to step down as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent and spend their time between North America and the U.K on Saturday. In her message, the Queen fully supports Harry and Meghan's decision. However, they will no longer use their royal titles and repay money they used to refurbish their Frogmore home.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the Queen's message begins. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," she continues. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

A statement from Buckingham Palace went further into detail about what this means for Harry and Meghan.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties," the statement reads. "With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the palace notes. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security."

Harry and Meghan will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When the new rules go into effect in the spring, the 35-year-old royal will be called Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife will be Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

