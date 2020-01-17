Meghan Markle is settling quite nicely in Canada.

In pics posted by the DailyMail, the Duchess of Sussex is seen driving and waiting for a friend at Victoria International Airport this week. The California native was casually dressed, wearing a dark puffy jacket, a black beanie and dark sunglasses while sitting in the driver's seat of an SUV. She was all smiles as she enjoyed the simple pleasure of picking up a pal at the airport.

Meghan was accompanied by one security guard, as opposed to the usual four or five guards that she is accustomed to having when she's on royal duty. According to the DailyMail, her friend is Pilates instructor Heather Dorak.

Earlier this week, Meghan spent time at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver and also paid a visit to Justice for Girls, an organization that promotes social justice as well as an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls who live in poverty.

It appears as if the former Suits star is enjoying doing her own thing, ever since she and husband Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and splitting time between North America and the U.K.

While Meghan is in Canada with her son Archie, the Duke of Sussex is in England attending various meetings. At the beginning of the week, Harry has met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss his future.

Following the meeting on Monday, Queen Elizabeth released a statement saying she and her family were "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry and Meghan, but adding that there was still much to work out within the family.

Queen Elizabeth Announces She's 'Entirely Supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



