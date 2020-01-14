It's back to business for Meghan Markle.

Amid the royal family drama, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday. The center -- which "provides basic needs and positive change for women and children," per their site – posted a group photo of Markle surrounded by women from the center. In the pic, Markle is casually dressed in black jeans, boots and a beige sweater.

"Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. 💜," the center's official Facebook page wrote alongside the shot.

Markle's visit comes a day after her husband, Prince Harry, met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to discuss their future with the British monarchy. The former Suits star was not directly involved in the discussion, as a royal source told ET that in the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join.

Following Monday's meeting, Queen Elizabeth released a statement in support of her 35-year-old grandson and his wife.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the Queen said in a statement. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The drama began last week when Harry and Meghan announced that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K. Though the family had been in early talks with the royals about this decision, the Queen and others were not aware that the statement was being released, sources previously told ET.

Meanwhile, it was reported over the weekend that Markle had signed a voiceover deal with Disney. For the latest on the royal couple's recent news, watch the video below.

