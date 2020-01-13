As Prince Harry works to come to an agreement with his family, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, are currently on Vancouver Island with the family's two dogs where they spent the holidays, a source tells ET.

The source says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will initially have their home base in Canada.

“Harry is expected to follow sometime soon,” the source adds.

The source also notes that Los Angeles is also “very much in the mix” as another home base for the couple.

“They will retain their home in Frogmore and carry out duties in the UK,” the source explains. “But also spend the majority of their time in North America.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, in Sandringham on Monday to come to a resolution after the Sussexes dropped a bombshell last week. The couple previously announced that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Another royal source tells ET that the Sussexes had been considering a change for the last six months and that reports that the royal family only found out about their thoughts this week are inaccurate.

The couple took their six week break in order to “reflect on their future role” and “spend private time as a family,” the source says.

“This has been brewing in some form since discussions took place about a possible posting to Africa. Canada and Australia were also in the mix," the source continues. "It’s more recently that the couple made the decision that they wanted a progressive new role. The couple has been struggling and Harry wants to make sure Meghan is happy. His number one priority is his family. It has not been an easy decision and he has been wrestling with his commitment to his family versus his keen sense of duty.”

The source adds: The royal family “love Harry and just wants to find a solution.”

