Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing new photos from their recent visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the pics on their official Instagram account on Friday, just two days after announcing they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook," they captioned it. "These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more.

"The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness," the post continued. "The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond."



Meghan and Harry made the private visit to the West London kitchen on Jan. 7, the same day as their Canada House trip, which marked their first official public engagement of 2020. The Duchess of Sussex has a longtime relationship with the Hubb Community Kitchen, which works to help those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

In November 2018, for example, Meghan stopped by to help the women cook ahead of Thanksgiving. She also collaborated with them on the Together, Our Community Cookbook, which sold approximately 40,000 copies in the U.K. and raised $270,000 in the first seven weeks of it being on sale. The money raised from the sales has helped to keep the kitchen open seven days a week and to give food safety courses to those working at the facility.

Meghan and Harry have been dominating news headlines this week, after announcing that they will be working on becoming "financially independent" from the royal family and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. Journalist and author Tom Bradby, who is a close friend of the couple, argued during his ITV News show that this is creating "a new war of the Windsors."

"Some argue Harry and Meghan were too independent, too difficult, but their friends feel they have been driven out," Bradby explained. "Those close to the couple say that if the royal family is to be slimmed down, this is the right, indeed only, step. But complicated it will be. This is a new war of the Windsors. It’s not over yet."

As all of this news was unfolding on Wednesday, Meghan and Harry's son, Archie, was far away from the drama. A source told ET that the 8-month-old was not with his parents in London this week -- he was left in Canada in the care of Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, and a nanny.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Baby Archie in Canada During Drama, Source Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Creating a 'New War of the Windsors,' Couple's Close Friend Says

Madame Tussauds Separates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wax Figures From Royal Family Set

How the Royal Family Is Reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Announcement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery