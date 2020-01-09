Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent announcement about stepping back as senior members of the royal family has shocked everyone, including Madame Tussauds.

Just one day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are working to become "financially independent" and are planning to split their time between the U.K. and North America, the popular wax museum made their own changes to the placement of their Meghan and Harry wax figures in their London and New York locations.

Madame Tussauds London announced on Thursday that they have moved their Harry and Meghan figures from its royal set, away from their figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. "From today, Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set."

As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them," the statement continued.

Brittany Williams, Spokesperson from Madame Tussauds New York, also shared a statement.

"Our experiences bring iconic moments to life," she explained. "To reflect the announcement we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York. We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."

A royal source told ET on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is "devastated" by Meghan and Harry's decision, adding, "although she had been aware of their struggle the last few months and has been concerned for their well-being and happiness."

"Many family members were very disappointed with the Sussexes," the source said, noting that some members of the royal family have called the move "selfish."

