Baby Archie was far away from his parents' royal drama! The 8-month-old son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not return to the U.K. with the couple following the family's six-week holiday in Canada.

A source tells ET that Archie was not with Harry and Meghan in London this week. Archie was left in Canada in the care of Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny, the source reveals. The source adds that Meghan flew back to Canada to be with Archie.

The family previously spent the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year together in British Columbia, where they were spotted hiking with friends. Since that time, Harry and Meghan returned to London, made a public appearance at the Canada House, and then dropped a massive bombshell announcement that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple revealed that they plan to become financially independent and to split their time between North America and the U.K.

But the news was seemingly not well-received by the royal family, whom sources previously told ET were not aware that the announcement was being made prior to it going live.

In fact, another source previously told ET that Prince Harry defied his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's wishes after the reigning monarch asked the couple not to release a statement.

A royal source told ET earlier on Thursday that 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is "devastated" about Harry and Meghan's decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

