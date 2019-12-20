Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spending Family Time in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their break up north.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told ET on Friday that "as has been reported, their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

No further details were provided, other than Harry is a "frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family."

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the spokesperson says.

Additionally, a source tells ET that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has been visiting Canada from Los Angeles and is expected to be with Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie, for Christmas.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a royal insider told ET that while Queen Elizabeth II has given permission for the couple to skip Christmas with the royals, some members of the family are “disappointed” that the couple is not joining in on the traditional holiday gathering.

“Some members of the family think the couple should have considered queen and Prince Philip’s advancing age,” the source says. "After all, at 93 and it being Archie’s first Christmas, neither Her Majesty the Queen nor Prince Philip will be around forever."

The info came shortly after it was announced that Prince Philip was transferred to a London hospital as a "precautionary measure" for a "preexisting condition."

The 98-year-old royal walked into the hospital on his own and is expected to be out in a few days.

The couple previously announced their decision to spend the Christmas holiday away from the royal family in a statement from Buckingham Palace. They noted that they had spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham and that Queen Elizabeth supported their decision.

For a look back at Harry and Meghan's ups and downs in 2019, watch the video below.

