Prince Philip is receiving some treatment from doctors. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh traveled to King Edward VII Hospital in London, England, from his home at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

Philip is at the hospital "for observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition," and the palace further notes that the 98-year-old royal's visit is merely a "precautionary measure on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor."

One royal reporter points out that Philip walked into the facility on his own and will likely stay for a few days.

I’m told that Philip walked into hospital - there was no emergency admittance - and will probably stay in for a couple of days #PrincePhilip#royal — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 20, 2019

Another added that Queen Elizabeth II has remained in Sandringham ahead of the holidays, and did not go to the hospital with her husband.

Prince Philip retired from his public duties in 2017 and has since made the occasional appearance. In May, he was seen with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

The royal family normally spends Christmas at Sandringham, though it is still unknown whether the Duke of Edinburgh will be able to attend this year given his recent visit to the hospital.

