Seventy-two years of love! Wednesday marks the 72nd wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. The couple, who tied the knot in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, England, have been together ever since.

To celebrate the special occasion, several of Elizabeth and Philip's grandchildren took to social media to share special messages with Their Royal Highnesses.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a throwback pic of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in a carriage, writing, "Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, 72 years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey. Many congratulations!"

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared two photos of the couple, one throwback and one more recent photo, writing, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!"

The Royal Family's account shared a wedding day photo from back in 1947, writing, "Happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, who were married on this day in Westminster Abbey. #HappyAnniversary."

Now 98, Prince Philip retired from public life in 2017, and spends most of his time in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth, 93, is continuing her duties as queen. Their lives are at the forefront of the news these days with the recent release of The Crown's third season.

Netflix jokingly tweeted, "HEY! NO SPOILERS!!!" in regard to the news of the anniversary.

