The third season of The Crown is almost here. Ahead of its November debut, Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for the anticipated new installment of the scripted royal drama.

The upcoming episodes see Olivia Colman taking over the coveted role of Queen Elizabeth as the royal family is challenged with keeping up with a rapidly changing Britain and faces a new guard on Downing Street.

“On days like today, ask yourself, in the time that I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?” an increasingly more isolated Queen asks herself.

Spanning the 1960s and ‘70s, the season will touch on everything from cold-war paranoia to the space race as well as some of the country’s darkest days and the family’s biggest scandals yet.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Of course, this is not the first look at the new season of The Crown. The streaming platform previously released the opening scene from the premiere, which addressed the series casting changes in a very meta way.

The scene opens with Colman’s version of the Queen grappling with no longer being as young as Claire Foy's iteration of the royal as she takes in a photograph of herself. As those gathered in the room peer at the mock up of the new stamp, a man tells the monarch, "Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma'am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of Her Majesty's transition from young woman to..."

"Old bat?" she questions.

The Crown season three premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 on Netflix.

