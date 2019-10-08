Lady Di's double! The Crown star Emma Corrin is busy at work filming scenes for season four of the beloved Netflix show. As a member of the new cast, Corrin will be the first to portray the iconic Princess Diana of Wales.

In new photos, the 23-year-old actress continues to film scenes from the Princess of Wale's 1983 tour of Australia. The scenes were actually shot in Malaga, Spain, as Corrin and her co-star, Josh O'Connor, who is playing Prince Charles, reenacted a real life meet-and-greet with excited Australian citizens.

Splash News

In the scene, Corrin is wearing a replica of Diana's fitted hot pink dress and fascinator. She greets the cheering crowd, which is largely there to see the princess.

Corrin and O'Connor already filmed other scenes from the Australia tour earlier this week. The scenes won't appear until season four of The Crown, though season three will premiere next month.

MIKE ROBERTS /Mirrorpix/Getty Images

In real life, the tour came just two years after Diana's wedding to Charles, and the couple brought their then-9-month-old son, Prince William, along.

Corrin and O'Connor are just several of the new stars appearing in the all-new Crown cast. Olivia Coleman is set to take over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season.

