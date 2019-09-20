A new monarch is ready to take over!

In the second teaser trailer for season three of The Crown, Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II grapples with no longer being as young as Claire Foy's iteration of the character during the Netflix series' first two seasons.

The scene opens with the Queen taking in a new photograph of herself. As those gathered in the room peer at the mock up of the new stamp, a man tells the monarch, "Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma'am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of Her Majesty's transition from young woman to..."

"Old bat?" she questions.

"Settled sovereign," he counters. "Just the tiniest changes."

"A great many changes," the queen disagrees. "Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it."

The scene is likely to be an important one for viewers, as it signals the end of the Foy era and beginning of the Colman one, which will continue through the show's third and fourth seasons.

The whole cast has been updated as well, with Tobias Menzies stepping into Matt Smith's shoes as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter taking over as Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby. Additionally, Ben Daniels will star as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

In season four, Netflix recently announced, Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin will star as Lady Diana Spencer.

According to the streaming service, the third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth II and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age - the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s -- Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

Season three of The Crown premieres Nov. 17 only on Netflix.

