It’s official: The Crown is returning this fall.

Netflix announced on Monday that season three will make its "royal debut" on Sunday, Nov. 17 with a brief video announcement showing Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The news comes after fevered speculation about when the series would return after Netflix revealed to shareholders it would be coming sometime in 2019 while actor Tobias Menzies, who takes over as Prince Phillip, let it slip that the series would be dropping in November.

The anticipated new season will span from 1964 to 1977 as Colman takes over the main role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, who portrayed a younger version of her in the first two seasons. Menzies, meanwhile, replaces Matt Smith, who originated the role as the Duke of Edinburgh. Rounding out the cast are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The actors will portray their respective royals for season three and four, which will also introduce Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

