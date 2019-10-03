Seeing double!

As The Crown films its third season, fans are anxious to see the portrayal of the late Princess Diana. The Netflix show has already announced that actress Emma Corrin will be in the highly coveted role of the Princess of Wales and now the first pictures have surfaced of the 23-year-old actress on the set of the show.

Corrin and her co-star, Josh O'Connor (as Prince Charles), were spotted filming in Algeria, Spain, last week, dressed in exact replicas of the royal couple's looks from their 1983 Royal Tour of Australia.

The upcoming season of The Crown will feature an entirely new set of stars, including Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth.

The streaming service has already released a trailer for the show's highly anticipated return, featuring Colman as the queen. Other stars set to appear as the real-life characters include Outlander star Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season three of The Crown premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

