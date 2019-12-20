Prince Harry Dresses Up as Santa Claus for Children of Fallen Soldiers

Ho, ho, Harry!

Prince Harry took a break from his time off from royal duties to send a special message to families of fallen soldiers. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex dressed up as Santa Claus -- white beard and all! -- for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.

In a special Christmas message, Prince Harry spoke to the children who attended a Christmas party on a boat on the Thames River in London earlier this month.

"Ho, ho, ho, hi guys!" Harry greeted the members while decked out as Santa Claus in his red coat, hat, belt and beard. "I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible."

Fun dad Harry then got serious, saying, "I also want you to look around and realize that you're a part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there's support there for you every single day, should you need it."

He went on to praise the children's strength, and even related to them, saying, "Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're going to have an amazing Christmas as well."

Harry assured the crowd that their parents "will never be forgotten" and neither will they.

The royal is currently taking some time out of the spotlight with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their new son, Archie, 7 months. The family spent Thanksgiving in the U.S. and plans to spend the Christmas holiday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Not all members of the royal family are pleased by this decision as both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are older in age.

Harry and Meghan have not been spotted in public since attending official Remembrance Day events in London last month.

