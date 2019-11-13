Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first Christmas with baby Archie won't include the rest of the royal family.

A Palace spokesperson tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time toward the end of this month.

Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

According to the spokesperson, this decision is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the royal family and has the support of Queen Elizabeth II.

It's unclear whether Doria will return to the U.K. with the duke and duchess and baby Archie for Christmas or whether the family will stay Stateside for the holiday.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET, "While we understand the plan is to spend Thanksgiving in the U.S., we don't know when the couple will be coming back and there is some speculation that they may extend this trip and stay out in the States for Christmas as well. They may choose to take a leaf out of William and Kate's book and spend one year in the U.K. with Harry's family and the next year in the U.S. with Doria. I think there's every chance that they might spend Christmas in America."

"I'm told and I hear from quite reliable sources that they may be using this trip as an opportunity to look at some houses," Nicholl added. "They're still very much feeling that they're going to have a second base, a second home in the States."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Preparing for Archie's First Trip to America Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle Honors American Troops With Throwback Photos for Veterans Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prepare for First Family Trip to America With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Archie Update While Honoring Veterans During Remembrance Day

Related Gallery