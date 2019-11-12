Meghan Markle is staying true to her American roots! The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Veterans Day to honor American troops.

"Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honor those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces," the Sussex Royal account captioned a series of photos of Meghan before she married Prince Harry. "In 2014, The (now) Duchess of Sussex proudly went on @TheUSO tour with the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting troops in five countries: Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom. During this tour, The Duchess met with service personnel and their families and she was proud to recognize their service to the country."

In the images, the former Suits star poses with comedian Rob Riggle, country singer Kellie Pickler, actress Dianna Aaron, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, and Washington Nationals pitcher Doug Fister during a USO tour.

The Sussex Royal account also shared a throwback quote from the Duchess, who said at the time of the tour, "I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us."

Meghan has the same respect for those service men and women in the British military. Her and Harry have been very involved in Remembrance Week events, which have included surprising military families in Windsor, England, taking part in the ceremony of the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, and attending the Festival of Remembrance.

Following their official duties, the couple plans to take their 6-month-old son, Archie, to America for the holidays.

"The plan is to spend Thanksgiving in the U.S.," ET's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, shares. "We don't know when the couple will be coming back [to the U.K.] and there is some speculation that they may extend this trip and stay in the States for Christmas as well."

Nicholl adds, "They may choose to take a leaf out of [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton]'s book and spend one year in the U.K. with Harry's family and the next year in the U.S. with [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland]. I think there's every chance that they might spend Christmas in America. I think it's up in the air at the moment."

Here's how Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are preparing for their trip to America:

