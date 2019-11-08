Baby No. 2 on the brain?

Prince Harry dropped some hints that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are thinking about a second child just six months after the duchess gave birth to the couple's son, Archie.

During a surprise visit to families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England, earlier this week, one mother says that Harry was interested in knowing how she manages with two kids.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby," mom Susie Stringfellow told the Forces network after the impromptu visit.

Back in July, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET, "They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement -- a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year -- but, for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie."

During a discussion with Jane Goodall this summer, Harry, who often has a focus on conservation, noted that he plans to have "two" children "maximum" in an effort to help the planet.

The couple is currently preparing to visit the U.S. for the first time with their baby son for the holidays. For more, watch the clip below:

