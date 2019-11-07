Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking the time to remember and honor veterans. Prior to their scheduled appearances on Remembrance Day, the couple made a secret visit to the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, England, where families of deployed military service men and women were meeting for coffee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised their neighbors at the morning event on Wednesday, chatting with children and spouses of those deployed.

"During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time," the Sussex Royal Instagram account captioned the photos and videos. "A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family."

During the event, Meghan chatted with a little girl, saying, "Look at all your little teeth. Archie just got two teeth!"

The couple's 6-month-old son was not in attendance at the event, but he was certainly on their minds. Harry told the families, "I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much -- as they change so quickly."

Harry himself served in the Army for 10 years and did two tours in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the couple stepped out in London, England, for the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. For the somber occasion, Meghan donned a fuzzy navy blue belted coat with a navy Philip Treacy fascinator hat. The couple greeted veterans, some who were involved in D-Day, and took part in the annual ceremony honoring the fallen.

The Duchess wore a poppy flower pin, the symbol of remembrance in England, which is often worn throughout the month of November.

