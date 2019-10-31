Meghan Makle and Prince Harry's little guy has a new nickname!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet Halloween message to fans on Instagram on Thursday, but it's their adorably Halloween-themed nickname for their baby boy, Archie, that has fans going crazy.

The nearly 6-month-old cutie is already called "Bubba" by his parents, but this fall, it seems they've added another adorable moniker to the list: "Little Pumpkin."

"Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!" they wrote in a message that accompanied a photo from their last Halloween, which they spent on a visit to Courtenay Creative in New Zealand.

Meghan and Harry appear to be in good spirits following the support they've received amid their struggles in the spotlight. The pair recently opened up about their private lives on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, and are taking legal action against British tabloids.

Meghan later received a letter of solidarity from female MPs in the House of Commons -- and she personally called MP Holly Lynch, who organized the letter, to express her gratitude.

"She was calling to thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her," Lynch noted in an interview earlier this week, adding, "As a fairly new mom myself, the challenges of being in the public eye, managing childcare, managing public responsibilities can all be a challenge, so we did discuss that. But yeah, we were quite happy to stand with her and recognize that what she's going through has on occasion had xenophobic undertones. We're not happy about that."

