The people in Meghan Markle's life want what's best for her.

On Thursday morning, Daniel Martin, the Duchess of Sussex's longtime makeup artist, appeared on CBS This Morning where he talked about the Royal mother's recent emotional documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"To be honest, it's been tough," Martin says of watching his friend go through this difficult time. "I feel like watching this documentary, it's been almost a relief seeing her at a point where she can be honest about what's been happening."

Martin adds that the past year has been difficult for the Duchess' friends and family as well.

"I feel like all of us who have known, we just didn't know what to do or how to help," he says. "It's hopefully demystified a lot that's been going on over there."

When co-host Gayle King, who covered the Royal Wedding of Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, England, and also attended the Duchess' New York City baby shower, asks if Martin thinks Markle is "a weak person," he replies, "not at all."

"I feel like she has a lot on her plate and I feel like she just wants to make sure her boys are safe," he says of Harry and their 5-month-old son Archie. "I know her, she's gonna totally take care of this. It's just understanding the ways about it."

In the documentary special, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday night and in the U.S. on Wednesday night, Markle opened up about her struggles since joining the Royal family.

"The biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile," she told interviewer Tom Bradby.

