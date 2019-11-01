It's been a series of ups and downs for Meghan Markle lately. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex recently returned from a widely successful Royal Tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie.

But toward the end of the trip, news that that couple had filed legal action against Associated Newspapers broke. Then shortly after, they appeared in an emotional documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which Markle tearfully expressed that she has having a difficult time coping with the scrutiny of the British press.

Now, in a new behind-the-scenes look at the Duchess of Sussex, Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph followed her to a recent appearance at the Luminary Bakery, a grassroots organization that helps to empower disadvantaged women through training and employment opportunities.

“One of the things I have realized since being here [in the UK] is that people have an expectation when I’m coming somewhere, so I’m like, 'Let’s just be really relaxed, keep everyone nice and chilled, because at the end of the day we’re all just women,'" Markle said at the event. "We all have a story to tell, and I feel honored that I am getting to hear yours.”

In a revealing moment, Gordon writes that the Duchess "told me that she didn’t want people to love her -- she just wanted them to be able to hear her."

And while many of the women at the event are honored to be speaking with royalty, Markle tells them, “I find that when you strip all the layers away, as people, and especially as women, we can find deep connection with each other, and a shared understanding."

Gordon also adds that Markle is in the middle of "weaning, feeding, an almost permanent state of exhaustion," while caring for her almost 6-month-old son. Prince Harry has flown to Japan to attend the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, and Markle notes that she and Archie. Her son, she added, will be wearing his England onesie.

Markle shared a sweet video from the event, decorating cakes with the women of Luminary Bakery and sharing stories on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

