News

Meghan Markle Says She Doesn't Want People to Love Her, She Wants Them to Hear Her

By Rachel McRady‍
Meghan Markle
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's been a series of ups and downs for Meghan Markle lately. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex recently returned from a widely successful Royal Tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie. 

But toward the end of the trip, news that that couple had filed legal action against Associated Newspapers broke. Then shortly after, they appeared in an emotional documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which Markle tearfully expressed that she has having a difficult time coping with the scrutiny of the British press. 

Now, in a new behind-the-scenes look at the Duchess of Sussex, Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph followed her to a recent appearance at the Luminary Bakery, a grassroots organization that helps to empower disadvantaged women through training and employment opportunities. 

“One of the things I have realized since being here [in the UK] is that people have an expectation when I’m coming somewhere, so I’m like, 'Let’s just be really relaxed, keep everyone nice and chilled, because at the end of the day we’re all just women,'" Markle said at the event. "We all have a story to tell, and I feel honored that I am getting to hear yours.”

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

In a revealing moment, Gordon writes that the Duchess "told me that she didn’t want people to love her -- she just wanted them to be able to hear her."

And while many of the women at the event are honored to be speaking with royalty, Markle tells them, “I find that when you strip all the layers away, as people, and especially as women, we can find deep connection with each other, and a shared understanding."

Gordon also adds that Markle is in the middle of "weaning, feeding, an almost permanent state of exhaustion," while caring for her almost 6-month-old son. Prince Harry has flown to Japan to attend the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, and Markle notes that she and Archie. Her son, she added, will be wearing his England onesie. 

Markle shared a sweet video from the event, decorating cakes with the women of Luminary Bakery and sharing stories on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. 

For more from the Royals, watch the clip below: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Newest Nickname for Archie Is Halloween-Appropriate

Meghan Markle Personally Calls British Politician to Thank Her for Orchestrating Letter of 'Solidarity'

What Meghan Markle Can Learn From Princess Diana's Own Struggles With the Media (Exclusive)

Related Gallery