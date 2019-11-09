It's a Fab Four reunion!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they entered the building and greeted guests.

Meghan wore an elegant black cocktail dress with a jacquard pattern. She accessorized with a black clutch and suede heels. Harry looked dapper in a dark navy suit with a red-and-navy striped tie. Both wore the red poppy pin, used to commemorate military members who died in the war.

Kate also looked regal in a dark long-sleeve midi dress that featured a scooped neck and a thin black belt around the waist. She wore a black headband, tights and black heels. The Duke of Cambridge, meanwhile, matched his younger brother with a dark suit and the same tie.

The outing marks the foursome's first public appearance since their polo match outing in July.

Also in attendance was Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife, Camila Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and many more.

It's been a busy time for the royal couples. William and Kate recently took a trip to Pakistan, while Meghan and Harry visited Africa.

This past week, a royal source told ET that Meghan, Harry and their 6-month-old son Archie will be heading to the United States very soon. Following the Remembrance Day events, the trio will start their break from royal duties to "spend time together as a family," according to the source. As part of this bonding time, they will be heading to the states to visit Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and friends. This marks Archie's first visit to the U.S.

