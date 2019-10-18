Kate Middleton Talks 'Special' Trip to Pakistan in Rare TV Interview

Kate Middleton gave a rare television on Thursday to talk about her and Prince William's royal tour of Pakistan.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge spoke to CNN while visiting SOS Children's Village in the city of Lahore, a charity that provides 150 orphaned children with a home and family structure. The interview marked the first television interview she's done since she and William got engaged in 2010.

"William and I really wanted to come and see an SOS Children's Village like this," Kate said about visiting the orphanage. "There's so many vulnerable women here but they've really used their positivity and the support that the Village here provides them, really to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives."

Kate called her and William's five-day Pakistan trip "fantastic."

"It's been fantastic, we've seen a lot of Pakistan, the huge variety," she said. "It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday, but then to see some of the community activities today has been really special."

In a rare interview, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge told CNN that the royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William has been "really special." https://t.co/kA5StxfSmBpic.twitter.com/CyecMgSAVb — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2019

On Friday, Kate also talked to reporters about the scare they experienced on Thursday, when their RAF Voyager -- which also contained several members of the press, their household staff, and British High Commission staff -- had to turn around after two landing attempts at two separate airports in Islamabad. A royal source told ET that it was “very scary” on the plane, and that the plane aborted their landing in Islamabad twice due to severe electrical storms in the area.

"We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job," Kate told reporters. "Hugely grateful to everyone. I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there. We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely.”

Friday's itinerary for the royal couple was much more lighthearted. Kate and William played with dogs at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, joining dog handlers as they trained the dogs to scout for hidden explosive materials.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

At the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers as they train dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course #RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/EwmeCGbVmK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2019

Kate is no stranger to charming crowds during royal visits. Last month, she got the ultimate royal bow from an adorable little girl who had unicorn face paint on at the King’s Cup Regatta. Watch the video below to see the heartwarming moment.

Kate Middleton Gets a Mighty Bow From Little Girl... With Unicorn Face Paint! Embed Code Restart

