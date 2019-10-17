It seems the royal women are all in sync these days! On Thursday, Kate Middleton visited the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, with her husband, Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a vibrant teal ensemble with gold accents and a matching head scarf by local designer Maheen Khan. As for William, he donned a white suit and blue shirt and tie.

The mother of three went barefoot for the occasion while William simply wore his socks, as is customary.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The visit was another reminder of Princess Diana as the late royal visited the same mosque in 1991, opting to wear a key lime green look with a black head scarf for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the National Cricket Academy in Lahore where they played a game of cricket. For this appearance, Kate donned an all-white kurti with jasmine flowers (the national flower of Pakistan) embroidered into it and matching white trousers. She also sported white, flat sneakers for the activity.

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

This isn't Kate's first time playing cricket on a royal tour. Back in 2016 on the royal tour of Bhutan and India, she wore a summer dress and wedge heels to play the sport, making for some epic photos.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Just a few weeks prior to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip, Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, visited the Auwul Mosque in Bo Kaap during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Africa. For that occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore an army green collared dress with a white headscarf.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Here's a look at their royal tour:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Tour of Africa Embed Code Restart

Kate Middleton Sports Same Symbolic Hat as Princess Diana in Pakistan

Kate Middleton Goes Glam in Emerald Sequin Gown for Reception During Pakistan Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton Remember Princess Diana While Meeting Her Friend in Pakistan

Related Gallery