Kate Middleton stepped out in one of her best looks yet.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning alongside Prince William when arriving at a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Pakistan National Monument during day two of their royal tourin Islamabad, Pakistan.

Kate stepped out in a sequin, long-sleeve, emerald green gown by Jenny Packham, which she paired with metallic heels. The mother of three accessorized with dangling circular gold earrings by O'Nitaa, as well as her sapphire engagement ring.

The Duke of Cambridge also looked dapper and elegant in a dark teal traditional sherwani by Pakistani brand Naushemian.

During the event, the royals "celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship," per Kensington Palace. The duke and duchess also met and greeted a slew of businesspeople, individuals from the creative arts, Pakistan music and film industry and members of the government.

Kate and William kicked off their four-day royal tour of Pakistan on Monday. Since arriving in the country, the two have been busy with a slew of events and meet-and-greets.

Kate has also been turning heads with her elegant and gorgeous ensembles.

