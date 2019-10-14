Rolling out the red carpet for the royals, literally!

Kate Middleton wowed in Pakistan on Monday evening, when she and husband Prince William landed in Islamabad, stepping off the plane and onto the red carpet.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her favorite labels, sporting a stunning turquoise Catherine Walker blue ombré, shalwar kameez-inspired look with matching pants underneath and tan stiletto heels.

The traditional garb was reminiscent of several ensembles worn by the late Princess Diana during her 1996 visit to Pakistan.

In 2006, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also visited Pakistan. They were the last members of the royal family to visit the country prior to William and Kate.

The four-day tour has been largely kept under wraps for security reasons. It comes just after William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, returned from their Royal Tour of Africa, where they also paid tribute to Diana when Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps while touring the old landmine fields in Angola.

