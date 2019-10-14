News

Kate Middleton Stuns in Turquoise Blue Gown as She and Prince William Arrive in Pakistan: Pics

By Rachel McRady‍
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Rolling out the red carpet for the royals, literally!

Kate Middleton wowed in Pakistan on Monday evening, when she and husband Prince William landed in Islamabad, stepping off the plane and onto the red carpet. 

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her favorite labels, sporting a stunning turquoise Catherine Walker blue ombré, shalwar kameez-inspired look with matching pants underneath and tan stiletto heels. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Pakistan! ‎ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج پاکستان تشریف لا چکے ہیں۔ The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. ‎ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج کا پاکستان کا پہلا شاہی دورہ برطانیہ اور پاکستان کے مابین تاریخی تعلقات کی عزت افزائی ہے، لیکن زیادہ تر توجہ موجودہ دور کے پاکستان بحیثیت ایک متحرک، زندہ و جاوید اور دور اندیش ملک کی ترویج پر ہوگی۔ From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes. ‎شاہی دورہ جدید طرز پر تعمیر شدہ سر سبز دارالحکومت اسلام آباد سے زندہ دلوں کے شہر لاہور، عظیم پہاڑی سلسلوں پر مشتمل شمالی علاقہ جات اور مغرب کی جانب ناہموار سرحدی علاقوں تک ہزار کلو میٹر سے زائد سفر پر مشتمل ہوگا۔‪ ‬اس دوران پاکستان کی بھرپور ثقافت، مختلف ثقافتوں پر مشتمل آبادیوں اور اس کے خوبصورت مناظر سے آگاہی اور لطف اندوز ہونے کا موقع ملے گا۔ 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The traditional garb was reminiscent of several ensembles worn by the late Princess Diana during her 1996 visit to Pakistan. 

In 2006, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also visited Pakistan. They were the last members of the royal family to visit the country prior to William and Kate.  

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage

The four-day tour has been largely kept under wraps for security reasons. It comes just after William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, returned from their Royal Tour of Africa, where they also paid tribute to Diana when Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps while touring the old landmine fields in Angola. 

For more from the Sussexes' recent tour, watch the clip below: 

