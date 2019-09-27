Friday was a special day for Prince Harry, as he honored his late mother, Princess Diana, in Dirico and Huambo, Angola. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex walked in his late mother's footsteps as he visited areas that had been covered with landmines prior to the Princess of Wales' extreme efforts.

Harry helped detonate a landmine while working with The HALO Trust, the same organization that his mother helped in 1997, just weeks before her death.

In a moving speech, Harry said, "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines, we can help this community and find peace, and with peace comes opportunity."

Princess Diana made history on her visit to Angola in 1997, at age 36, just one year older than Harry is now. While there, she donned protective gear, bravely walking through a field of landmines to highlight the on-going issues the country faced with clearing them.

A few weeks later she was killed in a car accident in Paris, France. She did not live to see the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and Ottawa Treaty that was passed thanks in part to her efforts.

On Friday, Harry donned almost identical protective gear to his late mother, walking through a minefield. He also visited the "Princess Diana Street" in Huambo to see the impact of her work. Later he will rename the newly renovated centre, the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre.

Harry is currently partaking in several solo appearances before reuniting with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his almost 5-month-old son, Archie.

The Duke recently opened up about feeling "deeply connected" to Africa and Botswana after visiting the country directly following his mother's death when he was just 12 years old.

