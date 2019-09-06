News

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour of Africa and Their Special Tribute to Princess Diana

By Rachel McRady‍
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
It’ll be a family affair later this month when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie travel to Africa together. The 10-day official tour marks the family’s first tour as a trio. 

According to new details released by the Palace, the family will kick off official events on Sept. 23, flying to Cape Town, South Africa. 

The Duke of Sussex, 34, will be focused on issues close to his heart, including conservation, the environment, HIV and AIDs awareness and more. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, will be working with organizations to “promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.”

The release states, “The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region.” 

After several days together in South Africa, Prince Harry will be visiting Angola, Malawi and Botswana on his own. Harry’s time in Angola will have a particularly special meaning as he will be visiting the same locations as his late mother, Princess Diana, did in 1997. 

Diana’s visit to Huambo helped to raise awareness of the threat posed by landmines. Thanks to the Princess of Wales’ efforts, the community is thriving. 

After his solo travels, Harry will meet back up with his family in Johannesburg before leaving for London on Oct. 2. 

It has not been revealed whether 5-month-old Archie will be making public appearances during his time abroad. Royal reporters note that the couple will be making those decisions much closer to the time of their trip. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their two eldest children, 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, on several royal tours, and featured them in photo opportunities. 

Harry and Meghan’s last royal tour took place last fall in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. On the first day of the tour the couple announced the Duchess’ pregnancy.

