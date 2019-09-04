Meghan Markle took time out on Wednesday to pay tribute to legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

Lindbergh died on Tuesday at the age of 74, a post on his official Instagram account announced. One of his last projects was working with the Duchess of Sussex on the September issue of British Vogue, dubbed the Forces for Change issue, which she guest-edited.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Meghan shared a sweet black-and-white picture of Lindbergh with his arm around her on her and husband Prince Harry's Instagram account. Clearly, the two had a positive experience working with one another, as both were beaming in one another's presence.

"Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh," the post reads. "His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup."

"The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited," the post continues. "There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. 'Forces for Change' was the one of the esteemed photographer's final published projects. He will be deeply missed."

Lindbergh previously talked to British Vogue about teaming up with Meghan to photograph powerful and impactful women that the former Suits star admires -- including Gemma Chan, Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and more -- as well as what Meghan wanted most from him.

"My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" he shared. "Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles."

Lindbergh -- who's known for shooting Vogue's memorable January 1990 cover featuring A-list supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and more, which was used as a reference for Meghan's issue -- was all for the directive.

"I hate retouching, I hate makeup," he shared. "I always say, 'Take the makeup off!' The number of beautiful women who have asked me to lengthen their legs or move their eyes further apart… You would not believe. It's a culture of madness."

Lindbergh memorably photographed Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Robin Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-list actresses nearly makeup-free for the stunning 2017 Pirelli Calendar, publishing the photos unretouched. Watch the video below for more:

