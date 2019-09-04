News

Meghan Markle Mourns Death of Photographer Peter Lindbergh Just Months After She Worked With Him

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Peter Lindbergh attends the 'Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories' world premiere after show party during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival at Restaurant Grosz on February 15, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Tristar Media/Getty Images

Meghan Markle took time out on Wednesday to pay tribute to legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

Lindbergh died on Tuesday at the age of 74, a post on his official Instagram account announced. One of his last projects was working with the Duchess of Sussex on the September issue of British Vogue, dubbed the Forces for Change issue, which she guest-edited.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Meghan shared a sweet black-and-white picture of Lindbergh with his arm around her on her and husband Prince Harry's Instagram account. Clearly, the two had a positive experience working with one another, as both were beaming in one another's presence.

"Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh," the post reads. "His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup."

"The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited," the post continues. "There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. 'Forces for Change' was the one of the esteemed photographer's final published projects. He will be deeply missed."

View this post on Instagram

Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. • “Forces for Change” was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed. Photo © @therealpeterlindbergh / © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Lindbergh previously talked to British Vogue about teaming up with Meghan to photograph powerful and impactful women that the former Suits star admires -- including Gemma Chan, Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and more -- as well as what Meghan wanted most from him.

"My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" he shared. "Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles."

Lindbergh -- who's known for shooting Vogue's memorable January 1990 cover featuring A-list supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and more, which was used as a reference for Meghan's issue -- was all for the directive.

View this post on Instagram

7 Era-Defining Peter Lindbergh British Vogue Covers (written by @benknightevans) - JANUARY 1990 One of the most iconic covers in British Vogue's 103-year history, the magazine's first issue of the 1990s set the tone for the decade. Coming after the big hair and overt glamour of the Eighties, its undone influence extended beyond fashion into popular culture when George Michael took Naomi, Linda, Tatjana, Christy and Cindy from their Giorgio di Sant'Angelo tops and Levi's jeans from SoHo in Manhattan to various states of undress in his legendary Freedom! '90 music video. The circle was made complete as three of the quintet of quintessential supermodels sauntered down Gianni Versace's autumn/winter 1991 catwalk lip synching to Freedom! '90, committing every contributor firmly to fashion folklore. - #LindberghStories #BritishVogue #fromthevault

A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on

"I hate retouching, I hate makeup," he shared. "I always say, 'Take the makeup off!' The number of beautiful women who have asked me to lengthen their legs or move their eyes further apart… You would not believe. It's a culture of madness."

Lindbergh memorably photographed Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Robin Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-list actresses nearly makeup-free for the stunning 2017 Pirelli Calendar, publishing the photos unretouched. Watch the video below for more:

Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren and More Pose in Unretouched Photos for Pirelli's 2017 Calendar

