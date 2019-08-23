Gayle King will always stand up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received backlash for taking a private jet to Ibiza to celebrate her birthday at a lavish villa, as well as boarding another private plane to the south of France for a sun-soaked getaway. ET caught up with the CBS This Morning co-host in Los Angeles on Friday, where she defended the royal couple amid all the recent drama.

"Harry and Meghan are entitled to go on vacation," she expressed. "Elton John offered to fly them on his private plane to his private home. Elton John also said that he had paid the cost of the carbon footprint for whatever was taken up in that and so the fact that they are being hammered because they took a friend’s private plane who took care of all the costs is ridiculous to me. Do you think any of the royals are flying commercial on a regular basis? I'll go first. No. So why are Meghan and Harry being singled out? I just think people think that they are easy targets."

"I think people don't really appreciate and understand what the two of them have together. And I think, dare I say, that people are a little jealous out there and there are a lot of haters out there, but what I hope is that it doesn’t change them, because they are both trying to do good in the world, want to do good in the world and they are really good people," she continued. "But I think it's silly that they are under attack for doing something and being criticized when they did nothing wrong. So it sort of makes me gnash my teeth to powder, to be honest with you."

Following the backlash, John was the first to speak out, revealing that he hosted the royal couple at his home and offered them the use of a private jet for a vacation with their 3-month-old son, Archie. Many other celebrities and Meghan's friends have spoken out and defended the pair.

Meanwhile, King also touched on her reaction after seeing the first trailer for Bombshell, the new film about the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal exposed by the women who worked at FOX News.

"I can't wait to see that movie," she expressed. "With Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, who looks a lot like Megyn Kelly and, I mean, Nicole Kidman, too, who looks like Gretchen Carlson. All I can say is I saw the trailer and I can't wait to see the movie."

On Wednesday, Lionsgate released the first teaser for the film, which depicts news anchors Gretchen Carlson (Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Theron) and others facing years of misconduct by the FOX News boss and their decision to take him down.

See the sneak peek, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William and Kate Middleton Fly Commercial After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Private Jet Drama

Meghan Markle Shares Inspiring Messages on Cupcakes After Celebs and Friends Stick Up for Her

Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Calls Out 'Racist Bullies' in New Instagram Post

Related Gallery