Meghan Markle's best friend is standing up for her.

Jessica Mulroney took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the recent criticism the former Suits actress has been receiving from the press. The stylist first reposted on her Instagram Story what actress Jameela Jamil had tweeted, which blatantly called out people who were bullying Markle.

"Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she's black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You've all lost your marbles. It's 2019. Grow up," Jamil's post read.

Instagram Story

Mulroney then shared her own thoughts minutes later on her profile.

"When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies," she wrote.

The Canadian native's comments come after Markle and Prince Harry were bashed for taking a private jet to Ibiza to celebrate her birthday at a lavish villa. Just last week, they boarded another private plane and headed to the south of France for a sun-soaked getaway.

Despite the backlash, some celebrities, including Elton John, have defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The iconic singer was the first to speak out, revealing that he hosted the royal couple at his home and offered them the use of a private jet for a vacation with their 3-month-old son, Archie.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," he wrote in part. "Prince Harry’s mother Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

Ellen DeGeneres and Pink also took to social media to speak out and support the pair. See the video below to hear the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer's comments.

