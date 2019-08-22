Meghan Markle is sharing messages of positivity on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

A week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were bashed for taking a private jet to Ibiza to celebrate the former Suits star's birthday at a lavish villa, the royal seemed to respond to the recent criticism in a graceful way.

Meghan posted a series of photos to highlight the award-winning Luminary Bakery, a small bakery tucked away in East London which "is making a substantial difference to the lives of women in the local area." The first photo was a pic of cupcakes that had inspirational messages written on top, like "You are beautiful," "You are worthy," "You are enough" and "Stay strong."

"What they've created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional -- it's a space for baking, healing and rebuilding," Meghan wrote in the caption. "When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women -- which in many ways makes complete sense -- feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking."

"Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance," she continued. "So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake."

The post comes just days after stars like Pink, Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres publicly spoke out in defense of Meghan.

Elton was the first to speak out, writing, "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s mother Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

Pink, who shares 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, chimed in, tweeting, "I'm happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control."

"Let's all be a bit kinder, huh?" she added. "Let's show our children that it's cool to be kind."

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

A source previously told ET that Harry and Meghan have been having an action-packed summer, taking their newborn, Archie, on his first overseas visit ahead of their royal tour to Africa this fall.

"The Sussexes spent six days celebrating Meghan's 38th birthday in Ibiza staying in a lavish private villa arriving by private jet to steer clear of the paparazzi," the source said. "[Earlier this month] they boarded another private plane jetting off to the south of France for a back-to-back, sun-soaked holiday. Like other members of the royal family, the couple is expected to visit the queen’s Balmoral home shortly as are William and Kate."

Despite reports of tension, ET has learned that the Sussexes and Cambridges have been on better footing in recent months since Meghan and Harry moved into their new home and created their own household. "The queen typically has royal family members throughout the summer to keep her company during her summer holiday in Scotland," the source said. "All of her relatives don’t visit at the same time but are staggered throughout the summer for summer walks, barbeques and other outdoor activities in the Scottish Highlands."

